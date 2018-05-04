<
04.05.2018 18:41:00

DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Scout24 AG: Changes to the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG

04-May-2018 / 18:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Changes to the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG

  • Chairman of the Supervisory Board and two additional Supervisory Board members resign from their offices at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2018
  • Supervisory Board to be reduced from nine to six members
  • Proposals to the Annual General Meeting for the replacement of vacant Supervisory Board positions


Berlin / Munich, 4 May 2018 - Scout24 AG announces that the Supervisory Board members Stefan Goetz (Chairman), Patrick Healy (Deputy Chairman) and Blake Kleinman have informed the company today that they will resign from their respective offices effective at the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2018.

In this context, it is considered that the Supervisory Board of Scout24 AG shall be reduced from nine to six members and to establish a casting vote for the chairman of the Supervisory Board in the event of a tied vote. A corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting.

With Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, CEO and board member of the music streaming service Deezer, and Ciara Smyth, strategic advisor and former Chief Integration Officer at Paddy Power Betfair, the supervisory board will be proposing two experienced candidates for the replacement of the vacant Supervisory Board positions to the General Meeting. Dr Albrecht should thereafter take over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.


Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Britta Schmidt
Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling
Fon: +49 89 44456 3278
Email: ir@scout24.com
 

Media Relations

Jan Flaskamp
Vice President Communications & Marketing
Fon: +49 30 24301 0721
Email: mediarelations@scout24.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Scout24
With our leading digital marketplaces ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24 in Germany and across Europe we are inspiring people to make their best decisions on finding a home and a car. More than 1,000 employees are working on the success of our products and services, putting the consumers' needs first in order to create a connected network for living and mobility. Scout24 is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, G24). For further information, please visit www.scout24.com, our Corporate Blog and Tech Blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Disclaimer:

All information contained in this document has been carefully prepared. However, no reliance may be placed for any purposes whatsoever on the information contained in this document or on its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this press release (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this document.

Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Group's results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation but treated as supplementary information. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, restructuring measures, impairments, gains or losses resulting from divestitures and sales of shareholdings, and other material expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24's ordinary business activities. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the 'Glossary' section of Scout24's Annual Report 2017 which is available at www.scout24.com/financial-reports. Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this statement may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.

04-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Scout24 AG
Bothestr. 11-15
81675 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 44456 - 0
Fax: +49 89 44456 - 3000
E-mail: ir@scout24.com
Internet: www.scout24.com
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
WKN: A12DM8
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

682761  04-May-2018 CET/CEST

