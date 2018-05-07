DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

07-May-2018

Munich, 7 May 2018. Today, Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300) received three supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 June 2018. The subject of these supplementary requests is the resolution on the dismissal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG, Dr. Ralph Heck, and the by-election of two Supervisory Board members. One of these supplementary requests thus takes account of the fact that Helmut Meyer resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board on 30 April 2018.

The shareholders requesting the respective supplement have proven that together they hold more than one-twentieth of the total share capital of the Company amounting to EUR 10,799,671.80. Thus, Section 122 (2) of the German Stock Corporation (AktG) is fulfilled as a condition for the respective supplementary request. The shareholders requesting the respective supplement belong to a group of shareholders who hold between 25% and 30% of the voting rights from shares of the Company and have been acting in concert with regard to the exercise of their voting rights since 3 November 2017.

At the request of the shareholders and in accordance with Sections 122 (2) and 124 (1) AktG, the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 7 June 2018 will be supplemented. The complete wording of the supplementary requests will be published in the form of an announcement in the German Federal Gazette and forwarded for publication to media that can be expected to disseminate the information throughout the European Union. The German-language announcement is also available for download on the Company's website at www.schaltbau.de under Investor Relations & Presse / Hauptversammlung.



