<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.05.2018 18:06:21

DGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG: Supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Schaltbau Holding AG: Supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018

07-May-2018 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual General Meeting

Schaltbau Holding AG: Supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on 7 June 2018

Munich, 7 May 2018. Today, Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: 717030; ISIN: DE0007170300) received three supplementary requests with regard to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 7 June 2018. The subject of these supplementary requests is the resolution on the dismissal of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaltbau Holding AG, Dr. Ralph Heck, and the by-election of two Supervisory Board members. One of these supplementary requests thus takes account of the fact that Helmut Meyer resigned from his office as a member of the Supervisory Board on 30 April 2018.

The shareholders requesting the respective supplement have proven that together they hold more than one-twentieth of the total share capital of the Company amounting to EUR 10,799,671.80. Thus, Section 122 (2) of the German Stock Corporation (AktG) is fulfilled as a condition for the respective supplementary request. The shareholders requesting the respective supplement belong to a group of shareholders who hold between 25% and 30% of the voting rights from shares of the Company and have been acting in concert with regard to the exercise of their voting rights since 3 November 2017.

At the request of the shareholders and in accordance with Sections 122 (2) and 124 (1) AktG, the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 7 June 2018 will be supplemented. The complete wording of the supplementary requests will be published in the form of an announcement in the German Federal Gazette and forwarded for publication to media that can be expected to disseminate the information throughout the European Union. The German-language announcement is also available for download on the Company's website at www.schaltbau.de under Investor Relations & Presse / Hauptversammlung.

Contact
Wolfgang Güssgen
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 93005-209
Email: guessgen@schaltbau.de

07-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 318
E-mail: guessgen@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbau.de
ISIN: DE0007170300
WKN: 717030
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

683247  07-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683247&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Schaltbau Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Schaltbau Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - Starten Sie mit Vollgas in die neue Woche: mit unserem BRC auf Deutsche Autobauer
09:09
SMI steuert auf 9.000er-Marke zu
09:03
Apple – Korrektur beendet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:40
J.P. Morgan AM: Der Inflationsdruck in den USA steigt
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Schaltbau Holding AG 40.74 -27.26% Schaltbau Holding AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Nestlé-Aktien nach Übernahme von Starbucks-Kaffeegeschäft fester
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Peter Thiel investiert in Krypto-Startup, das für Grossinvestoren interessant sein könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zum Wochenstart Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB