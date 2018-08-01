|
01.08.2018 07:02:03
DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Acquisition in the US plastics market
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover
Acquisition in the US plastics market
Kirn, 1 Aug 2018. The SIMONA Group has acquired Premier Material Concepts, LLC (PMC), Findlay, Ohio, USA. PMC is an extrusion company specializing primarily in the manufacture of plastic sheet products used in caravan, agricultural, and industrial applications. Employing more than 60 people, the company generated annual revenue of approx. USD 27 million in fiscal 2017. Focusing on attractive niche markets for thermoforming applications, PMC supplies high-performance plastics requiring specialist solutions and significant materials expertise. Among the key materials processed by the company are TPO, ABS, and combinations of vinyl and acrylic with ABS. PMC is renowned for its highly flexible production capabilities and its extensive in-house expertise in the field of product development. The company was owned by a private equity firm.
