01.08.2018 07:02:03

DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Acquisition in the US plastics market

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover
SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Acquisition in the US plastics market

01-Aug-2018 / 07:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Acquisition in the US plastics market

Kirn, 1 Aug 2018. The SIMONA Group has acquired Premier Material Concepts, LLC (PMC), Findlay, Ohio, USA. PMC is an extrusion company specializing primarily in the manufacture of plastic sheet products used in caravan, agricultural, and industrial applications. Employing more than 60 people, the company generated annual revenue of approx. USD 27 million in fiscal 2017. Focusing on attractive niche markets for thermoforming applications, PMC supplies high-performance plastics requiring specialist solutions and significant materials expertise. Among the key materials processed by the company are TPO, ABS, and combinations of vinyl and acrylic with ABS. PMC is renowned for its highly flexible production capabilities and its extensive in-house expertise in the field of product development.  The company was owned by a private equity firm.

01-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
Teichweg 16
55606 Kirn an der Nahe
Germany
Phone: 06752-14-997
Fax: 06752-14-738
E-mail: eric.schoenel@simona.de
Internet: www.simona.de
ISIN: DE0007239402
WKN: 723940
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

709669  01-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

