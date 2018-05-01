|
DGAP-Adhoc: ROY Ceramics SE: Participation in the project development of a multi-family high-rise in Houston, Texas
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ROY Ceramics SE / Key word(s): Real Estate
ROY Ceramics SE is participating in the project development of a multi-family high-rise in Houston, Texas
The project involves the construction of a high-rise with approximately 328 residential units and approximately 1,380 m² of commercial space. The site is centrally located in Houston. The project will take approximately two years to build and stabilization is expected within two years after that. The total investment will be approximately USD ~130 million, of which ROY is investing USD 29.0 million in equity. The amount of the construction costs will be secured by a guaranteed maximum price contract. ROY's project partners are a leading property developer in Houston with a proven track record of successfully developing such projects and a large US based engineering and design firm. The implementation of the project will commence immediately.
It is planned that the project will be sold after it is completed and stabilized. Leasing of the units is expected to start in Q4 2019 with project stabilization expected by Q2 2021.
Contact:
Matthias Herrmann
Managing Director
ROY Ceramics SE
Bockenheimer Landstr. 17/19
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Tel. +49 (0)69 710455155
Fax +49 (0)69 710455450
01-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ROY Ceramics SE
|Gießener Str. 42
|35410 Hungen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 710455155
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 710455450
|E-mail:
|ir@roykeramik.de
|Internet:
|www.roykeramik.de
|ISIN:
|DE000RYSE888
|WKN:
|RYSE88
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart; Wien (Dritter Markt (MTF) / Third Market (MTF))
