DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook

Munich, 23. April 2018: Fexcom GmbH, the largest independent chain store in the German telecommunications market and a wholly owned subsidiary of Philion SE, developed positively in 2017. According to unaudited figures, Fexcom increased sales (Group) in 2017 by 8.4% from EUR 46.61 million in 2016 to EUR 53.78 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 168.88% from EUR 0.82 million in 2016 to EUR 2.2 million. Fexcom plans to further increase sales and EBITDA in the current year. The consolidated financial statements 2017 of Philion SE are to be published on June 29, 2018.

Philion and its subsidiaries want to seize the opportunities of the telecommunications market and grow in the coming years: stationary and online, organic and through acquisitions. For example, the number of stores (Fexcom currently operates 167 stores throughout Germany) is to be significantly increased through takeovers and its own new openings. In addition, the business model is to be expanded to multi-channel. The entry into the online business is to take the form of an acquisition. The regional focus is currently on Germany, Europe's largest and most attractive telecommunications market. In the medium term, a strong market position is planned in the DACH region. In addition, the very significant portion of Group EBITDA is to be distributed to shareholders as a dividend in the medium term.



