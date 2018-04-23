|
23.04.2018 16:00:40
DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook
|
Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook
Philion and its subsidiaries want to seize the opportunities of the telecommunications market and grow in the coming years: stationary and online, organic and through acquisitions. For example, the number of stores (Fexcom currently operates 167 stores throughout Germany) is to be significantly increased through takeovers and its own new openings. In addition, the business model is to be expanded to multi-channel. The entry into the online business is to take the form of an acquisition. The regional focus is currently on Germany, Europe's largest and most attractive telecommunications market. In the medium term, a strong market position is planned in the DACH region. In addition, the very significant portion of Group EBITDA is to be distributed to shareholders as a dividend in the medium term.
Philion SE will participate in the Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK) on April 25, 2018 and the Spring Conference (Equity Forum) on May 15, 2018. Michael Rohbeck (Managing Director) and René Schuster (Chairman of the Board of Directors) will be on site to report on the developments described and be available for a dialogue.
23-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Philion SE
|Maximilianstr. 2
|80539 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 20 500 85730
|E-mail:
|info@philion.de
|Internet:
|www.philion.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3WF3
|WKN:
|A1X3WF
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
