<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.04.2018 16:00:40

DGAP-Adhoc: Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Philion SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Strategic Company Decision
Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook

23-Apr-2018 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Philion SE publishes preliminary figures for its subsidiary Fexcom for 2017 and gives strategic outlook


Munich, 23. April 2018: Fexcom GmbH, the largest independent chain store in the German telecommunications market and a wholly owned subsidiary of Philion SE, developed positively in 2017. According to unaudited figures, Fexcom increased sales (Group) in 2017 by 8.4% from EUR 46.61 million in 2016 to EUR 53.78 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose by 168.88% from EUR 0.82 million in 2016 to EUR 2.2 million. Fexcom plans to further increase sales and EBITDA in the current year. The consolidated financial statements 2017 of Philion SE are to be published on June 29, 2018.

Philion and its subsidiaries want to seize the opportunities of the telecommunications market and grow in the coming years: stationary and online, organic and through acquisitions. For example, the number of stores (Fexcom currently operates 167 stores throughout Germany) is to be significantly increased through takeovers and its own new openings. In addition, the business model is to be expanded to multi-channel. The entry into the online business is to take the form of an acquisition. The regional focus is currently on Germany, Europe's largest and most attractive telecommunications market. In the medium term, a strong market position is planned in the DACH region. In addition, the very significant portion of Group EBITDA is to be distributed to shareholders as a dividend in the medium term.


Contact
Philion SE // www.philion.de // M: info@philion.de

Investor Relations & Press
Fabian Lorenz // T: +49 221 29 83 15 88 // M: ir@philion.de

Disclaimer
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities. There will be no public offering of securities of Philion SE. This announcement does not constitute a securities prospectus. This communication and the information contained herein is not intended for direct or indirect distribution to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Philion SE will participate in the Munich Capital Market Conference (MKK) on April 25, 2018 and the Spring Conference (Equity Forum) on May 15, 2018. Michael Rohbeck (Managing Director) and René Schuster (Chairman of the Board of Directors) will be on site to report on the developments described and be available for a dialogue.

23-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Philion SE
Maximilianstr. 2
80539 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 20 500 85730
E-mail: info@philion.de
Internet: www.philion.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3WF3
WKN: A1X3WF
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

677731  23-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=677731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Philion SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Philion SE Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:55
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
11:41
Trump vs. OPEC – das müssen Anleger wissen!
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - 9.25% Coupon kombiniert mit 45% Sicherheitspuffer: der BRC auf AMS, Logitech, Lonza
08:35
SMI im Bann der UBS-Zahlen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:14
J.P. Morgan AM: Die Lage am britischen Arbeitsmarkt verschärft sich weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Philion SE Inhaber-Akt 26.00 4.84% Philion SE Inhaber-Akt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Mit Hilfe von Kryptowährungen: Chinese will besser sein als Warren Buffett
Gerüchte zu einem neuen iPhone: Stellt Apple das SE2 schon im Juni vor?
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
SMI leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert
Swiss-Re-CEO: Überfälliger Preisanstieg

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones legt zu
Der Wochenstart spielt sich an der Wall Street in der Gewinnzone ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB