19.04.2018 17:08:10

DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action
OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction

19-Apr-2018 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of the MAR
 

OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction
 

Berlin, 19 April 2018 - The Managing and Supervisory Boards of OTI Greentech AG (WKN A0HNE8) today resolved to propose a simplified capital reduction according to Sections 229ff. of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Public Limited Companies Act) to the next ordinary general meeting on 27 June 2018. This capital reduction will serve to compensate for impairments and to cover other losses. Subject to the finalisation of the single company annual accounts, it is intended that a proposal be made to the general meeting to merge 15 no-par value bearer shares to form one no-par value share in connection with a simplified capital reduction.

In addition, the Managing Board of OTI Greentech AG is currently involved in discussions with holders of the convertible bonds issued by the company, with the aim of either extending these at a reduced interest rate or, subject to a resolution being passed on the simplified capital reduction by the general meeting and its entry in the commercial register, converting these entirely or to the extent possible.

The full invitation to the ordinary general meeting of OTI Greentech AG including the agenda and proposed resolutions will be published soon in the Federal Gazette and on the company's Web site at www.oti.ag.

 

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Joe Armstrong, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel: +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7th floor
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
amuehlhaus@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Potsdamer Platz 1
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 220 136 900
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A0HNE89
WKN: A0HNE8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

676687  19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

