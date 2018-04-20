|
20.04.2018 13:01:26
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share
20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
677025 20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
