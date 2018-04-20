DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share



Munich, April 20, 2018 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) will propose an increase of the dividend to EUR 1.00 (previous year: EUR 0.35) to this year's Annual General Meeting.



At the level of the individual financial statements, Mutares AG successfully closed the 2017 financial year with a net income of EUR 17.6 million (previous year: EUR 5.5 million). For this reason, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mutares AG today decided to propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 0.35) to the Annual General Meeting.



With the conversion to IFRS, Mutares AG plans to publish the annual report for the year 2017 including the audited consolidated financial statements according to IFRS on June 13, 2018.



