20.04.2018 13:01:26

DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: mutares AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share

20-Apr-2018 / 13:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares AG: Management Board and Supervisory Board propose increase of dividend to EUR 1.00 per share

Munich, April 20, 2018 - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) will propose an increase of the dividend to EUR 1.00 (previous year: EUR 0.35) to this year's Annual General Meeting.

At the level of the individual financial statements, Mutares AG successfully closed the 2017 financial year with a net income of EUR 17.6 million (previous year: EUR 5.5 million). For this reason, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Mutares AG today decided to propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 0.35) to the Annual General Meeting.

With the conversion to IFRS, Mutares AG plans to publish the annual report for the year 2017 including the audited consolidated financial statements according to IFRS on June 13, 2018.

For further information, please contact us:

Mutares AG
Corinna Lumpp
Manager Investor Relations
Tel. +49 89 9292776-0
Fax +49 89 9292776-22
ir@mutares.de
www.mutares.de

20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mutares AG
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2
WKN: A0SMSH
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

677025  20-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

