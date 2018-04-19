|
19.04.2018 15:24:08
DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Q3 result 2017/2018 and forecast adjustment for 2017/2018 financial year
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Change in Forecast
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
The Management Board of HanseYachts AG has therefore come to the conclusion that the earnings forecast for the 2017/2018 financial year (1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018) cannot be reached. So far EBITDA was forecast to rise compared with the previous year, adjusted for non-recurring effects. For 2017/2018 as a whole, the Management Board is now expecting EBITDA to be in the range of EUR +5 million to EUR +7 million (previous year 2016/2017: EUR +10.9 million, adjusted for the previous year's non-recurring effect: EUR +8.7 million). Net income for the 2017/2018 financial year will decrease accordingly and therefore be negative (previous forecast: positive consolidated net income).
The Management Board assumes that the subsequent 2018/2019 financial year will again show positive consolidated net income with moderate sales growth. In the medium term, the company aims to achieve the EUR 200 million sales threshold with an EBITDA margin in the range of 10% to 12%.
Details of the business development in the first nine months of the 2017/2018 financial year are expected to be announced by HanseYachts AG on May 31 2018 with the publication of the interim report for Q3 2017/2018.
HanseYachts AG
19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft
|Ladebower Chaussee 11
|17493 Greifswald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3834-5792-20
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3834-5792-81
|E-mail:
|ir@hanseyachts.com
|Internet:
|www.hansegroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KF6M8, DE000A11QHZ0, DE000A1X3GL4
|WKN:
|A0KF6M, A11QHZ, A1X3GL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
676531 19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
