DGAP-Adhoc: HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: New financing of EUR 15.0 million and early repayment of the 2014/2019 corporate bond

HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft

HanseYachts Aktiengesellschaft: New financing of EUR 15.0 million and early repayment of the 2014/2019 corporate bond



25-May-2018

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Today, HanseYachts AG has concluded several credit agreements with banks amounting to a total volume of EUR 15.0 million, in particular in order to cover the repayment of its 8% 2014/2019 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A11QHZ0 / WKN: A11QHZ) with a total nominal amount of EUR 13.0 million. Consequently the Management Board of HanseYachts AG today also resolved to redeem the 2014/2019 corporate bond in full early. In accordance with the bond terms the redemption is subject to a notice period of at least 30 days and no more than 90 days, and so is expected to be effective as of 06 July 2018. At this date, an amount of 102% of the nominal value of the 8% 2014/2019 bonds plus the interest incurred until 06 July 2018 will be repaid early in full to the bond holders. The company will release a corresponding announcement in the Federal Gazette "Bundesanzeiger" soon.

The aim of redeeming the corporate bond early is to further optimize the financing structure of HanseYachts AG given the considerably more favourable interest rate of 3.1% compared to the corporate bond.

The non-recurring expenses of approximately EUR 0.3 million resulting from the transaction and the early repayment will affect net income for the 2017/2018 financial year. For the following financial year (2018/2019) we expect interest savings of approximately EUR 0.7 million.



HanseYachts AG

The Management Board

