12.04.2018 08:38:39

DGAP-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Company founder and CEO Karl-Heinz Maerzke intends to switch to the Supervisory Board / CFO Gerrit Janssen takes over as CEO

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Company founder and CEO Karl-Heinz Maerzke intends to switch to the Supervisory Board / CFO Gerrit Janssen takes over as CEO

12-Apr-2018 / 08:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG: Company founder and CEO Karl-Heinz Maerzke intends to switch to the Supervisory Board / CFO Gerrit Janssen takes over as CEO

Lehrte, April 12, 2018 - Company founder, Management Board Chairman (CEO) and largest shareholder of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, Karl-Heinz Maerzke, has today unanimously agreed with the Supervisory Board to step down early from his appointment as a member of the company's Management Board. With effect as of the end of the Ordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on July 6, 2018, Mr. Maerzke (66) will step down as a member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG for age reasons, and intends to switch immediately to the company's Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board will support Mr. Maerzke's wish with a corresponding proposal to the aforementioned Shareholders' General Meeting.

Since the company was founded in 1980, Mr. Maerzke has been responsible to a significant extent for the HELMA Group's operating development and has played a key role in the company's history over almost four decades. With the objective of handing over management of the HELMA Group to an experienced management team, the responsibilities and structures required for a successful succession have been created and established within the company over several years. The position of Management Board Chairman (CEO) of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG will be held from July 6, 2018 by Gerrit Janssen, who has been the company's Chief Financial Officer since July 1, 2009. Moreover, already in June 2017, the Supervisory Board approved the appointment of Mr. André Müller, member of the Management Board of Deutsche Reihenhaus AG since January 2011, to be a further member of the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG. Until the entry of Mr. Müller to the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG, Mr. Maerzke's task areas will be covered temporarily by the two Management Board members Mr. Janssen and Mr. Bode, as well as further senior managers. At the latest as of January 1, 2019, Mr. Müller will expand the Management Board of HELMA Eigenheimbau AG to again comprise three individuals in the future, namely Management Board Chairman (CEO) Gerrit Janssen (38) as well as Management Board members Max Bode (35) and André Müller (43).

As the largest shareholder and member of its Supervisory Board, Mr. Maerzke will remain very closely connected with the company in the future. In this manner, the HELMA Group can continue in the future to avail itself of his significant expertise and extensive wealth of experience as a company founder.


IR contact:
Gerrit Janssen, CFO
Tel.: +49 (0)5132 8850 345
E-Mail: ir@helma.de

12-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5132/8850-0
Fax: +49 (0)5132/8850-111
E-mail: info@helma.de
Internet: www.helma.de
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578
WKN: A0EQ57
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

673775  12-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

