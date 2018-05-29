<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.05.2018 01:59:04

DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMERAG confirms negotiations to conclude a business combination agreement (BCA) in connection with a potential public takeover offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Offer
GRAMMERAG confirms negotiations to conclude a business combination agreement (BCA) in connection with a potential public takeover offer

29-May-2018 / 01:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMERAG confirms negotiations to conclude a business combination agreement (BCA) in connection with a potential public takeover offer

Amberg, May 29, 2018

Following market rumors, Grammer AG confirms to be in advanced negotiations with affiliated companies of Ningo Jifeng to conclude a business combination agreement which could lead to a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Grammer AG.

The bidder has offered an indicative consideration of EUR 60 plus the proposed dividend of EUR 1.25 resulting in a total consideration of EUR 61.25 per share.

At this stage it is uncertain whether the negotiations will be concluded successfully and a takeover offer will be launched. Grammer AG is assessing strategic options in the best interest of the company and will inform the capital market and the public on the progress of the negotiations in accordance with legal requirements.

Grammer AG
The Executive Board


Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com

29-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grammer AG
Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
92224 Amberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

690245  29-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=690245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Grammer AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grammer AGmehr Analysen

22.05.18 Grammer Hold Baader Bank
16.05.18 Grammer Halten DZ BANK
15.05.18 Grammer buy Warburg Research
14.05.18 Grammer Hold Baader Bank
07.05.18 Grammer Hold Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

28.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
28.05.18
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
28.05.18
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
28.05.18
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grammer AG 60.00 1.69% Grammer AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne zu Dollar und Franken wieder ab
SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB