29.05.2018 01:59:04
DGAP-Adhoc: GRAMMERAG confirms negotiations to conclude a business combination agreement (BCA) in connection with a potential public takeover offer
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Offer
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
GRAMMERAG confirms negotiations to conclude a business combination agreement (BCA) in connection with a potential public takeover offer
Amberg, May 29, 2018
Following market rumors, Grammer AG confirms to be in advanced negotiations with affiliated companies of Ningo Jifeng to conclude a business combination agreement which could lead to a voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Grammer AG.
The bidder has offered an indicative consideration of EUR 60 plus the proposed dividend of EUR 1.25 resulting in a total consideration of EUR 61.25 per share.
At this stage it is uncertain whether the negotiations will be concluded successfully and a takeover offer will be launched. Grammer AG is assessing strategic options in the best interest of the company and will inform the capital market and the public on the progress of the negotiations in accordance with legal requirements.
Grammer AG
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
29-May-2018 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
