DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA's CFO to take early retirement from his position on the Executive Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA's CFO to take early retirement from his position on the Executive Board



18-Apr-2018 / 20:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of MAR

GEA's CFO to take early retirement from his position on the Executive Board



Today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Dr. Helmut Schmale (61), Chief Financial Officer of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, have mutually agreed that Helmut Schmale will step down from the Executive Board prior to the termination of his appointment due to expire at the end of March 2021. Pending the decision on his successor, Helmut Schmale will continue to perform his present tasks and responsibilities.



This continues the changing of the guard that was already heralded by GEA's CEO, Jürg Oleas. In a concerted effort, the Supervisory Board is seeking to appoint a CEO and a CFO in the near future to ensure an orderly overall transition of leadership.



The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Helmut Schmale for the many years of cooperation that has never failed to be good and constructive.





Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Donat von Mueller

Head of IR

Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492

Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087

donat.vonmueller@gea.com 18-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

