|
18.04.2018 20:32:56
DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA's CFO to take early retirement from his position on the Executive Board
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with Article 17 of MAR
GEA's CFO to take early retirement from his position on the Executive Board
Today, the Supervisory Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Dr. Helmut Schmale (61), Chief Financial Officer of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, have mutually agreed that Helmut Schmale will step down from the Executive Board prior to the termination of his appointment due to expire at the end of March 2021. Pending the decision on his successor, Helmut Schmale will continue to perform his present tasks and responsibilities.
This continues the changing of the guard that was already heralded by GEA's CEO, Jürg Oleas. In a concerted effort, the Supervisory Board is seeking to appoint a CEO and a CFO in the near future to ensure an orderly overall transition of leadership.
The Supervisory Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Helmut Schmale for the many years of cooperation that has never failed to be good and constructive.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Donat von Mueller
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1492
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
donat.vonmueller@gea.com
18-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
676133 18-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
