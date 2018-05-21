<
21.05.2018 21:31:50

DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Celgene enter into strategic oncology partnership

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Evotec and Celgene enter into strategic oncology partnership

21-May-2018 / 21:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) announced today that Evotec and Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") have entered into a long-term strategic drug discovery and development partnership to identify new therapeutics in oncology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $ 65 m and may be eligible to receive significant milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on each licensed programme. Celgene receives exclusive opt-in rights to license worldwide rights to all programmes developed within this collaboration.

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

21-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

688027  21-May-2018 CET/CEST

