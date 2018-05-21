|
21.05.2018 21:31:50
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec and Celgene enter into strategic oncology partnership
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EVOTEC AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Hamburg, Germany - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) announced today that Evotec and Celgene Corporation ("Celgene") have entered into a long-term strategic drug discovery and development partnership to identify new therapeutics in oncology.
Under the terms of the agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $ 65 m and may be eligible to receive significant milestone payments as well as tiered royalties on each licensed programme. Celgene receives exclusive opt-in rights to license worldwide rights to all programmes developed within this collaboration.
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
