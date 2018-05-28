<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 13:43:55

DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG resolves a capital increase of up to 10 percent with the exclusion of subscription rights using the authorized capital

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Elanix Biotechnologies AG resolves a capital increase of up to 10 percent with the exclusion of subscription rights using the authorized capital

28-May-2018 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elanix Biotechnologies AG resolves a capital increase of up to 10 percent with the exclusion of subscription rights using the authorized capital

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS RELEASE IS NOT TO BE PUBLISHED OR FORWARDED
IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY WHERE SUCH A DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Berlin, May 28, 2018 - The Management Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG ("the Company") has resolved under the partial use of the authorized capital 2017/1 to increase the company's share capital from EUR 7,099,219.00 by up to EUR 679,920.00 to up to EUR 7,779,139.00 by issuing up to 679,920 new no-par value bearer shares ("New Shares") in exchange for cash contributions under the exclusion of the shareholders' statutory subscription rights. The up to 679,920 New Shares are entitled to dividends for the 2018 financial year and are to be offered to institutional investors. The issue price is EUR 1.28. The exact number of new shares to be issued will be determined by the Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board in due course. The proceeds will be used to finance the company's growth strategy and especially for the market launch of new medical-cosmetic products. The capital increase is also intended to strengthen the company's capital base.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

About Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for chronic and acute wound care as well as advanced skin care for dermatological and gynecological applications. Additionally, Elanix provides services in cell therapy and related technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

Contact :

Elanix Biotechnologiesn AG
Tomas Svoboda
Tel: +41 (0)22 363 66 40
investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

Disclaimer

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG in the United States of America, Germany or any other juris-diction. In connection with this transaction there has not been nor will there be a public offering and no publication of a securities prospectus.

Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States of America in the absence of registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of securities described in this announcement. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Placement for the person concerned.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only directed at persons who (i)are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.)(all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This document must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

In member states of the European Economic Area which have implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "Relevant Member State"), this announcement and any offer, if made subsequently, is directed exclusively at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive. For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the Directive 2010/73/EU), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant Member State.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering of the securities, a purchase of the securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").

Forward-looking statements

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

28-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG
Kurfürstendamm 32
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +41 22 363 66 40
Fax: +41 22 363 66 41
E-mail: info@elanix-bt.com
Internet: www.elanixbiotechnologies.com
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

690043  28-May-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=690043&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Elanix Biotechnologies AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elanix Biotechnologies AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elanix Biotechnologies AG 1.30 1.96% Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Swiss Re und Softbank beenden Gespräche über Minderheitsbeteiligung - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB