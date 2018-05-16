Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
16.05.2018 21:32:38
DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc report pursuant to Clause 17 of the German Market Abuse Regulation
- Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG -
Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany - May 16, 2018. Effective June 1, 2018, the Supervisory Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG (ISIN: DE0005634000) today appointed Dieter Weisshaar a member of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG, appointing him chairman of the Management Board effective September 1, 2018. On assuming his new role, Mr. Weisshaar will essentially take over the Sales and Marketing departments.
Willy Cremers, member and spokesman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG since October 2013, will be available for induction and be essentially in charge of the Product Development division until the end of his term of office. With a view to his personal plans and his now guaranteed successor, he and the Supervisory Board agreed that he will resign from the Management Board effective August 31, 2018.
EASY SOFTWARE AG
The Management Board
Contact:
Thorsten Eska, CFO
16-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EASY SOFTWARE AG
|Am Hauptbahnhof 4
|45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0) 208 450 16-0
|Fax:
|+49(0) 208 450 16-90
|E-mail:
|investor@easy.de
|Internet:
|www.easy.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005634000
|WKN:
|563400
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
686891 16-May-2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu EASY SOFTWARE AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu EASY SOFTWARE AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Wall Street geht mit Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Mittwoch präsentierten sich die US-Börsen freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}