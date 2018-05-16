DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG



16-May-2018 / 21:32 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc report pursuant to Clause 17 of the German Market Abuse Regulation

- Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG -





Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany - May 16, 2018. Effective June 1, 2018, the Supervisory Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG (ISIN: DE0005634000) today appointed Dieter Weisshaar a member of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG, appointing him chairman of the Management Board effective September 1, 2018. On assuming his new role, Mr. Weisshaar will essentially take over the Sales and Marketing departments.



Willy Cremers, member and spokesman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG since October 2013, will be available for induction and be essentially in charge of the Product Development division until the end of his term of office. With a view to his personal plans and his now guaranteed successor, he and the Supervisory Board agreed that he will resign from the Management Board effective August 31, 2018.





EASY SOFTWARE AG

The Management Board



Contact:

Thorsten Eska, CFO 16-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

