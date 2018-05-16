<
16.05.2018 21:32:38

DGAP-Adhoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG: Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
EASY SOFTWARE AG: Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG

16-May-2018 / 21:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc report pursuant to Clause 17 of the German Market Abuse Regulation
- Changes to Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG -
 
 
Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany - May 16, 2018. Effective June 1, 2018, the Supervisory Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG (ISIN: DE0005634000) today appointed Dieter Weisshaar a member of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG, appointing him chairman of the Management Board effective September 1, 2018. On assuming his new role, Mr. Weisshaar will essentially take over the Sales and Marketing departments.
 
Willy Cremers, member and spokesman of the Management Board of EASY SOFTWARE AG since October 2013, will be available for induction and be essentially in charge of the Product Development division until the end of his term of office. With a view to his personal plans and his now guaranteed successor, he and the Supervisory Board agreed that he will resign from the Management Board effective August 31, 2018. 
 
 
EASY SOFTWARE AG
The Management Board

Contact:
Thorsten Eska, CFO

16-May-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Phone: +49(0) 208 450 16-0
Fax: +49(0) 208 450 16-90
E-mail: investor@easy.de
Internet: www.easy.de
ISIN: DE0005634000
WKN: 563400
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

686891  16-May-2018 CET/CEST

