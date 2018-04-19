DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG: ?Capital increase of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG completely placed

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

19-Apr-2018 / 10:01 CET/CEST

Capital increase of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG completely placed

Rostock, 19 April 2018 - Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG (WKN: A2G9LL, ISIN: DE000A2G9LL1) has completely placed the capital increase resolved on 3 April 2018 and will therefore issue 1,500,004 new shares at a subscription price of EUR 7.75 per share.

Gross proceeds from the capital increase for the Company amount to 11,625,031 EUR.

The capital increase is expected to be entered into the commercial register on 20 April 2018. The new shares shall be admitted to the Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange without securities prospectus under the conditions of Sec 4 (2) No. 7 WpPG. The new shares are expected to be included in trading on the Regulated Market of the Berlin Stock Exchange on 23 April 2018.



Contact:

Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG

Mr René Bergmann

August-Bebel-Str. 68

14482 Potsdam

Tel. +49 331 740 076 535



Important notice:

This announcement neither constitutes an offer to sell nor an invitation to submit an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG in the United States of America, Germany or other countries. The offer is made exclusively through and on the basis of the Subscription Offer published by the Company.

This announcement does not constitute a securities prospectus. The Subscription Offer will be carried out in Germany in the form of a public offering without a securities prospectus in accordance with Sec. 1 (2) No. 4 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz, WpPG). Hence, the Company will not issue or publish a security prospectus regarding the New Shares and the corresponding Subscription Offer. This is why such a security prospectus is not provided on an information basis referring to the subscription or the acquisition of New Shares. The company expressly draws the shareholders' attention to this fact. Shareholders and investors are advised to carefully inform themselves. The further details of the rights offering are expected to be published on the website of www.deutsche-industrie-reit.de. Interested shareholders should only base their investment decision concerning the securities mentioned in this announcement on the information that can be found on the Company's website. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed, for any purpose, on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

This announcement is not intended, directly or indirectly, for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America or within the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, a federal state or the District of Columbia) and must not be sent to "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act")) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America. This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation to purchase or buy securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act, as amended. Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG does not intend to make a public offering of securities in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions according to the applicable securities law, the securities mentioned in this announcement are not allowed to be sold or offered for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan or to citizens living in Canada, Australia or Japan. No measures were undertaken that would permit an offer, an acquisition or distribution of the securities in countries where this is not allowed. Anyone who comes into possession of this announcement is required to inform themselves and to comply with any possible restriction.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those described herein due to factors affecting Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG such as, among other things, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, capital market risks, currency exchange rate fluctuations and competition from other companies, and changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations. Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Neither the coordinating bank nor any of their directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accept any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or, with limited exception, other information relating to Deutsche Industrie REIT-AG, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in visual or electronic form, and independent from how it was transmitted or made available, or for any loss in any way arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.