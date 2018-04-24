|
24.04.2018 18:25:22
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Munich, April 23, 2018 - Based on preliminary results, Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved continued growth in sales revenue in the first quarter of 2018 (January 1, 2018 - March 31, 2018) and significant earnings growth, in line with its planning for 2018.
Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends, as well as an integrative business model, Allgeier exploits the opportunities that digitalization offers. Three operating segments with individual specialist and sector-related focus areas work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all business sectors. With more than 7,100 salaried employees and around 1,400 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. Based on a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with a strong business pillar in India, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier customers include globally operating groups as well as innovative medium-size business operations that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains 120 branches in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in nine further European countries, as well as in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the USA. Allgeier generated EUR 582 million of revenue in 2017. Allgeier SE ranks first in the 2017 Lünendonk(R) special analysis of "Leading German Medium-Sized IT Consultants and System Integrators". According to the Lünendonk(R) 2017 market segment study "The Market for Recruiting, Mediating and Managing IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts ranks among Germany's top three IT personnel service providers. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com.
24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ALLGEIER SE
|Wehrlestraße 12
|81679 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
|E-mail:
|info@allgeier.com
|Internet:
|http://www.allgeier.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GS633
|WKN:
|A2GS63
|Indices:
|CDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
678577 24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Allgeier SEmehr Nachrichten
|
18:25
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018 (EQS Group)
|
18:21
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Supervisory Board approves FY 2017 financial statements and proposes dividend (EQS Group)
|
23.04.18
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier erzielt im ersten Quartal 2018 deutliches Umsatz- und Ergebniswachstum (EQS Group)
|
23.04.18
|DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Aufsichtsrat billigt Jahresabschluss 2017 und schlägt Dividende vor (EQS Group)
|
16.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Allgeier SE (EQS Group)
|
15.03.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Allgeier SE (EQS Group)
|
13.02.18
|DGAP-DD: Allgeier SE (EQS Group)
|
08.01.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: Allgeier SE (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Allgeier SEmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}