<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.04.2018 18:25:22

DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018

24-Apr-2018 / 18:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, April 23, 2018 - Based on preliminary results, Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved continued growth in sales revenue in the first quarter of 2018 (January 1, 2018 - March 31, 2018) and significant earnings growth, in line with its planning for 2018.


Q1 2018 revenue and earnings trends


In the first quarter of 2018 (January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018), the total operating revenue generated by the Allgeier Group amounted to EUR 156.0 million, up 17 percent on the previous year's level (EUR 133.8 million). Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (EBITDA from continuing operations before effects that qualify operationally as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) in the first three months of 2018 reported an increase of 60 percent to EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). This earnings growth corresponds to the expectations the Group has forecast for the current year. EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to EUR 6.8 million for the period under review (previous year: EUR 5.3 million), reflecting 36 percent growth. The Group generated EUR 4.0 million of EBIT from its continuing operations in the first quarter of 2018 (previous year: EUR 2.4 million), representing a 42 percent rise year-on-year.


At the end of March 2018, the Allgeier Group sold Allgeier Medical IT GmbH, Freiburg. This disposal generated a net cash inflow of EUR 2.8 million for the Group, as well as a disposal gain totaling approximately EUR 2.0 million. Allgeier Medical IT GmbH achieved EUR 0.7 million of total operating revenue in the first quarter of 2018 (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) and EBITDA of EUR 39 thousand (previous year: EUR 45 thousand).


Key balance sheet financials as of March 31, 2018


The Allgeier Group had EUR 46.8 million of liquid assets at its disposal as of the end of the first quarter of 2018 (December 31, 2017: EUR 53.0 million). Financial liabilities rose to EUR 115.4 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2017: EUR 108.8 million), including EUR 95.4 million of non-current financial liabilities (December 31, 2017: EUR 95.4 million).


Note


All the aforementioned figures for the first quarter 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are preliminary. A voluntary interim report of Allgeier SE as of March 31, 2018 will be published on May 15, 2018, when it can be viewed at www.allgeier.com.


Contact:

Allgeier SE
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Dr. Christopher Große
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 Munich
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0
Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11
e-mail: ir@allgeier.com
Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends, as well as an integrative business model, Allgeier exploits the opportunities that digitalization offers. Three operating segments with individual specialist and sector-related focus areas work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all business sectors. With more than 7,100 salaried employees and around 1,400 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. Based on a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with a strong business pillar in India, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier customers include globally operating groups as well as innovative medium-size business operations that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains 120 branches in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in nine further European countries, as well as in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the USA. Allgeier generated EUR 582 million of revenue in 2017. Allgeier SE ranks first in the 2017 Lünendonk(R) special analysis of "Leading German Medium-Sized IT Consultants and System Integrators". According to the Lünendonk(R) 2017 market segment study "The Market for Recruiting, Mediating and Managing IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts ranks among Germany's top three IT personnel service providers. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com.

24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ALLGEIER SE
Wehrlestraße 12
81679 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 0
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 99 84 21 11
E-mail: info@allgeier.com
Internet: http://www.allgeier.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS633
WKN: A2GS63
Indices: CDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

678577  24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=678577&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Allgeier SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Allgeier SEmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:31
Rolle rückwärts
10:31
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.25% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
09:01
SMI mit verhaltenem Wochenstart
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Arbeitslosigkeit in der Euro-Zone sinkt
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Allgeier SE 25.60 2.40% Allgeier SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS wächst im ersten Quartal und erzielt deutlich mehr Gewinn - UBS-Aktie unter Druck
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Aktionäre werfen Tesla-Chef Elon Musk bewusste Irreführung vor
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Darum hat Nobelpreisträger Shiller seine Meinung zum Bitcoin revidiert
Darum schwächt sich der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas ab
Morgan Stanley: Die nächsten drei Monate werden entscheidend sein für Tesla
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Halbleiterhersteller ams sieht rot wegen Nachfragerückgang bei iPhones - Aktien brechen ein
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street wird zur Belastung: SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer
Am Dienstag präsentierte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt mit zunächst positiver Tendenz, konnte die gute Stimmung jedoch nicht erhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB