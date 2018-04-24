DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Allgeier SE: Allgeier achieves significant revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2018



24-Apr-2018 / 18:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, April 23, 2018 - Based on preliminary results, Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) achieved continued growth in sales revenue in the first quarter of 2018 (January 1, 2018 - March 31, 2018) and significant earnings growth, in line with its planning for 2018.



Q1 2018 revenue and earnings trends



In the first quarter of 2018 (January 1, 2018 to March 31, 2018), the total operating revenue generated by the Allgeier Group amounted to EUR 156.0 million, up 17 percent on the previous year's level (EUR 133.8 million). Adjusted consolidated EBITDA (EBITDA from continuing operations before effects that qualify operationally as extraordinary or relating to other accounting periods) in the first three months of 2018 reported an increase of 60 percent to EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.6 million). This earnings growth corresponds to the expectations the Group has forecast for the current year. EBITDA from continuing operations amounted to EUR 6.8 million for the period under review (previous year: EUR 5.3 million), reflecting 36 percent growth. The Group generated EUR 4.0 million of EBIT from its continuing operations in the first quarter of 2018 (previous year: EUR 2.4 million), representing a 42 percent rise year-on-year.



At the end of March 2018, the Allgeier Group sold Allgeier Medical IT GmbH, Freiburg. This disposal generated a net cash inflow of EUR 2.8 million for the Group, as well as a disposal gain totaling approximately EUR 2.0 million. Allgeier Medical IT GmbH achieved EUR 0.7 million of total operating revenue in the first quarter of 2018 (previous year: EUR 0.8 million) and EBITDA of EUR 39 thousand (previous year: EUR 45 thousand).



Key balance sheet financials as of March 31, 2018



The Allgeier Group had EUR 46.8 million of liquid assets at its disposal as of the end of the first quarter of 2018 (December 31, 2017: EUR 53.0 million). Financial liabilities rose to EUR 115.4 million as of the balance sheet date (December 31, 2017: EUR 108.8 million), including EUR 95.4 million of non-current financial liabilities (December 31, 2017: EUR 95.4 million).



Note



All the aforementioned figures for the first quarter 2018 have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are preliminary. A voluntary interim report of Allgeier SE as of March 31, 2018 will be published on May 15, 2018, when it can be viewed at www.allgeier.com.



Contact:



Allgeier SE

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Große

Wehrlestraße 12

81679 Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

e-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation: with a growth strategy oriented to innovations and future trends, as well as an integrative business model, Allgeier exploits the opportunities that digitalization offers. Three operating segments with individual specialist and sector-related focus areas work together for around 3,000 customers from almost all business sectors. With more than 7,100 salaried employees and around 1,400 freelance experts, Allgeier offers its customers an extensive one-stop-shop range of solutions and services. Based on a highly flexible delivery model, Allgeier covers the entire IT service spectrum from on-site through to nearshore and offshore: with a strong business pillar in India, the company secures flexibility and maximum scalability of services, as well as highly qualified high-end software development expertise. Allgeier customers include globally operating groups as well as innovative medium-size business operations that aim to secure strategic advantages through high-performance IT solutions, intelligent software and flexible personnel services. This Munich-based, fast-growing Group maintains 120 branches in the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, in nine further European countries, as well as in India, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Australia, Mexico and the USA. Allgeier generated EUR 582 million of revenue in 2017. Allgeier SE ranks first in the 2017 Lünendonk(R) special analysis of "Leading German Medium-Sized IT Consultants and System Integrators". According to the Lünendonk(R) 2017 market segment study "The Market for Recruiting, Mediating and Managing IT Freelancers in Germany", Allgeier Experts ranks among Germany's top three IT personnel service providers. Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). For more information, visit: www.allgeier.com.