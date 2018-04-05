DGAP-Ad hoc: pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb plans to issue Additional Tier 1 capital



05-Apr-2018 / 12:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



pbb plans to issue Additional Tier 1 capital



Munich, 5 April 2018 -Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) plans to issue a perpetual subordinated bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR300 million. The instrument shall comply with applicable regulatory requirements for AT1 under the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), thereby qualifying in full as additional tier 1 capital. If pbb's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below a threshold of 7.0%, the bond's terms and conditions provide for a temporary write-down of the nominal amount. The threshold of 7.0% is based on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS - or additionally in accordance with German GAAP on a single-entity basis, should pbb no longer be exempt from determining regulatory ratios on a single-entity basis.

Contact:

Walter Allwicher

Head of Communications

+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787 05-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

