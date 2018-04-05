DGAP-Ad hoc: pbb AG (Deutsche Pfandbriefbank)

DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb
plans to issue Additional Tier 1 capital
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb plans to issue Additional Tier 1 capital
05-Apr-2018 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
pbb plans to issue Additional Tier 1 capital
Munich, 5 April 2018 -Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) plans to issue a perpetual subordinated bond with a total nominal amount of up to EUR300 million. The instrument shall comply with applicable regulatory requirements for AT1 under the EU Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), thereby qualifying in full as additional tier 1 capital. If pbb's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio falls below a threshold of 7.0%, the bond's terms and conditions provide for a temporary write-down of the nominal amount. The threshold of 7.0% is based on a consolidated basis in accordance with IFRS - or additionally in accordance with German GAAP on a single-entity basis, should pbb no longer be exempt from determining regulatory ratios on a single-entity basis.
Contact:
Walter Allwicher
Head of Communications
+49 (0) 89 2880 28 787
05-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
|
|Freisinger Strasse 5
|
|85716 Unterschleissheim
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 28 201
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 89 2880 22 28 201
|E-mail:
|info@pfandbriefbank.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pfandbriefbank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008019001, Die internationalen Wertpapierkennnummern (ISIN) weiterer von der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ausgegebener Finanzinstrumente sind abrufbar auf der Website der Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG unter https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investoren/pflichtveroeffentlichungen/ad-hoc-mitteilungen/liste-weiterer-finanzinstrumente.html. The International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) of further, financial instruments issued by Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG are available on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's Investor Relations website under https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investors/mandatory-publications/ad-hoc-announcements/list-of-further-financial-instruments.html
|WKN:
|801900
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover; London, Dublin, Mailand, Paris, Luxemburg, SIX
|
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
671569 05-Apr-2018 CET/CEST