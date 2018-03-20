Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
20.03.2018 11:44:13

DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG

DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG raise approximately EUR 4.2 million in private placement

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG raise approximately EUR 4.2 million in private placement

20-March-2018 / 11:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 MAR

 

 

SYGNIS AG raise approximately EUR 4.2 million in private placement

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 20 March 2018 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard), today announced that it has raised gross proceeds of approximately EUR 4.2 million in a private placement. SYGNIS issued approximately 3 million new shares at a price of EUR 1.40 per share. The offering represents approximately 6.3% of the registered pre-transaction share capital. Total capital after the issuance will amount to approximately 50.4 million shares.

SYGNIS plans to use the proceeds from the transaction and a planned debt financing for the acquisition of the Australian research reagents company TGR Biosciences. Closing of the acquisition of the target is subject to obtaining debt financing of approximately EUR 2 million which is currently being negotiated. SYGNIS AG has reached agreement with the current majority shareholders of TGR Biosciences, representing 78% of the total voting rights. The acquisition was priced at a total value of EUR 10.4 million, comprising EUR 6.5 million cash payment due upon closing. One year after completion, a cash payment of EUR 1.3 million and a performance related earnout of up to AUD 3 million after 1 and 2 years or (fully or partial instead of a cash earnout) a convertible bond with a nominal amount of up to AUD 5 million convertible in shares at a price of EUR 1.50. At closing, TGR Biosciences has cash balances of EUR 0.65 million. Minority investors of TGR Biosciences will be invited to join the transaction at the same terms.

*** end of ad hoc announcement ***


For further information, please contact:

SYGNIS AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Managing Director
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

 

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com
SYGNIS develops and commercialises value-added, easy-to-use, reliable products for genomics and proteomics research based on its proprietary technologies, offering a wide range of solutions that address key challenges in molecular biology. With applications spanning the entire molecular biology workflow, the Group's cutting-edge offerings include easy-to-use off-the-shelf products as well as custom services, supporting scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing. SYGNIS' products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore which trade under the Expedeon brand. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions. The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the securities laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany. Some statements included in this ad hoc announcement, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since, given their very nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###


Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO

SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY

Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127

20-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@sygnis.com
Internet: www.sygnis.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

666021  20-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=666021&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

