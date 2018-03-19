DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 19 March 2018 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard), today announced the launch of a private placement of up to 4.74 million new shares to institutional investors in Europe. The price per share is set to EUR 1.40, based on a weighted average XETRA closing price of the Sygnis AG shares of the last ten trading days. The new shares will be issued excluding pre-emptive rights. Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close tomorrow, although the bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time.

SYGNIS plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for the acquisition of an Australian research reagents company, TGR Biosciences ("Target"). The Target offers a strong complementary technology portfolio, with patented best-in-class technology in protein capture. In addition, the Target provides a Blue-Chip OEM customer base.

SYGNIS AG has reached agreement with the current majority shareholders of the target company, representing 78% of the total voting rights. The acquisition of the Target was priced at a value of EUR 10.4 million. This comprises EUR 6.5 million cash payment due upon closing, EUR 1.3 million cash payment due one year after completion, and a performance related earnout of up to AUD 3 million after 1 and 2 years or (fully or partial instead of a cash earn out) a convertible bond with a nominal amount of up to AUD 5 million convertible in shares at a price of 1.50; the target has cash balances of EUR 0.65 million. Minority investors of the Target will be invited to join the transaction by latest March 28 at the set valuation.

The Target company is profitable and was growing with a 3-year revenue CAGR of 23%. At closing of the deal, trailing 12-month sales of the Target is expected to amount to about EUR 3.6 million, with an EBITDA of approximately 40%, generating an operating cash flow of EUR 1.3 million.

The combined companies will benefit from increased sales through direct sales channels, cross selling synergies with existing customer bases and will leverage SYGNIS' marketing capabilities. As part of the 'Grow, buy and build strategy', the Target with its strongly complementary technology and complementary R&D facilities will be fully integrated into the SYGNIS Group and will trade its products under the Expedeon brand. The acquisition will increase SYGNIS' business scale and will drive future cash generation and strengthen EBITDA of the combined entity.

MC Services AG, KSAM and GBC Kapital GmbH are acting as joint bookrunners.

SYGNIS develops and commercialises value-added, easy-to-use, reliable products for genomics and proteomics research based on its proprietary technologies, offering a wide range of solutions that address key challenges in molecular biology. With applications spanning the entire molecular biology workflow, the Group's cutting-edge offerings include easy-to-use off-the-shelf products as well as custom services, supporting scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing. SYGNIS' products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore which trade under the Expedeon brand. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

