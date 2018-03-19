Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.03.2018 19:58:12

DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 19.03.2018, 17:55 CET/CEST - SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG to raise capital via a private placement of new shares to acquire TGR Biosciences

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Correction of a release from 19.03.2018, 17:55 CET/CEST - SYGNIS AG: SYGNIS AG to raise capital via a private placement of new shares to acquire TGR Biosciences

19-March-2018 / 19:58 CET/CEST
Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release according to article 17 MAR

 

SYGNIS AG to raise capital via a private placement of new shares to acquire TGR Biosciences

Heidelberg, Germany and Cambridge, UK, 19 March 2018 - SYGNIS AG (Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard), today announced the launch of a private placement of up to 4.74 million new shares to institutional investors in Europe. The price per share is set to EUR 1.40, based on a weighted average XETRA closing price of the Sygnis AG shares of the last ten trading days. The new shares will be issued excluding pre-emptive rights. Book building will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close tomorrow, although the bookrunners reserve the right to close the books at any time.

SYGNIS plans to use the proceeds from the transaction for the acquisition of an Australian research reagents company, TGR Biosciences ("Target"). The Target offers a strong complementary technology portfolio, with patented best-in-class technology in protein capture. In addition, the Target provides a Blue-Chip OEM customer base.

SYGNIS AG has reached agreement with the current majority shareholders of the target company, representing 78% of the total voting rights. The acquisition of the Target was priced at a value of EUR 10.4 million. This comprises EUR 6.5 million cash payment due upon closing, EUR 1.3 million cash payment due one year after completion, and a performance related earnout of up to AUD 3 million after 1 and 2 years or (fully or partial instead of a cash earn out) a convertible bond with a nominal amount of up to AUD 5 million convertible in shares at a price of 1.50; the target has cash balances of EUR 0.65 million. Minority investors of the Target will be invited to join the transaction by latest March 28 at the set valuation.

The Target company is profitable and was growing with a 3-year revenue CAGR of 23%. At closing of the deal, trailing 12-month sales of the Target is expected to amount to about EUR 3.6 million, with an EBITDA of approximately 40%, generating an operating cash flow of EUR 1.3 million.

The combined companies will benefit from increased sales through direct sales channels, cross selling synergies with existing customer bases and will leverage SYGNIS' marketing capabilities. As part of the 'Grow, buy and build strategy', the Target with its strongly complementary technology and complementary R&D facilities will be fully integrated into the SYGNIS Group and will trade its products under the Expedeon brand. The acquisition will increase SYGNIS' business scale and will drive future cash generation and strengthen EBITDA of the combined entity.

MC Services AG, KSAM and GBC Kapital GmbH are acting as joint bookrunners.

*** end of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information, please contact:

SYGNIS AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
CEO/CSO
Phone: +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

MC Services AG (Investor Relations and International Media Relations)
Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Managing Director
Phone: +49 89 210228 0
Email: sygnis@mc-services.eu

About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com
SYGNIS develops and commercialises value-added, easy-to-use, reliable products for genomics and proteomics research based on its proprietary technologies, offering a wide range of solutions that address key challenges in molecular biology. With applications spanning the entire molecular biology workflow, the Group's cutting-edge offerings include easy-to-use off-the-shelf products as well as custom services, supporting scientists from academia through to commercial manufacturing. SYGNIS' products are sold through a direct sales force and several distribution partners in Europe, the USA and Asia. SYGNIS AG has offices in Germany, Spain, UK, USA and Singapore which trade under the Expedeon brand. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

### This document is not a securities prospectus and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany nor under any other jurisdiction, in particular not where such kind of offer or solicitation is prohibited or lacks the required permission. Potential investors in securities of SYGNIS AG are asked to familiarize themselves with and to observe the respective restrictions. A decision to invest in the securities of SYGNIS AG should only be made on the basis of the securities prospectus detailing the public offering of securities of SYGNIS AG in the Federal Republic of Germany, which, subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) is anticipated to be published under www.sygnis.com/investors. The information in this document may not be disseminated outside the Federal Republic of Germany in particular not in the United States, to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States with the exception of such disclosures or announcements outside the Federal Republic of Germany which have to be made under the respective mandatory law. Any person who fails to comply with these restrictions may violate the securities laws of certain jurisdictions, in particular of the United States. Securities in SYGNIS AG are not publicly offered outside the Federal Republic of Germany. Some statements included in this ad hoc announcement, relating neither to proven financial results nor other historical data, should be viewed as forward-looking, i.e. not definite. Such statements are mainly predictions of future results, trends, plans or goals. These statements should not be considered to be total guarantees since, given their very nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors as a consequence of which the actual results, plans and goals of SYGNIS AG may deviate greatly from the established conclusions or implied predictions contained in such statements. SYGNIS does not undertake to publicly update or revise these statements in light of new information or future results or for any other reason. ###


Contact:
David Roth
Vorstand/ CFO

SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg, GERMANY

Tel. +49 6221 3540 125
Fax. +49 6221 3540 127

19-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 104
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@sygnis.com
Internet: www.sygnis.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

665841  19-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=665841&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu SYGNIS AGmehr Nachrichten

20:00
 DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
20:00
 DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
19:58
 DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
19:58
 DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
17:55
 DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
17:55
 DGAP-Ad hoc: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
15.03.18
 DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)
15.03.18
 DGAP-News: SYGNIS AG (EQS Group)

Analysen zu SYGNIS AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:13
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
08:48
Munich Re – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
16.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:45
J.P. Morgan AM: Verbrauchervertrauen in den USA erreicht ein neues Zyklushoch
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SYGNIS AG 1.50 0.13% SYGNIS AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Analyst: Diese Aktie ist die Nr. 1 unter den Tech-Werten
Elon Musk: "Ich investiere überhaupt nicht"
Wisekey-Aktie springt an: Kooperation mit IBM im Bereich Internet of Things
John McAfee: "Kryptowährungen machen den Regierungen Angst"
SMI und DAX beenden den Handel in der Verlustzone
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street mit heftigen Verlusten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Abwärtstrend hält an: Wall Street mit heftigen Verlusten
Die Aktienmärkte in den Vereinigten Staaten kotieren am Montag deutlich in der Verlustzone.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB