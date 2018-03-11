Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.03.2018 01:16:02

DGAP-Ad hoc: RWE AG St.

DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and E.ON reach agreement in principle on sale of 76.8 per cent innogy stake via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities

11-March-2018 / 01:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 11.03.2018. RWE and E.ON reached an agreement in principle according to which RWE shall sell it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy SE to E.ON SE. Binding agreements have not yet been concluded. The sale will be performed via a wide-ranging exchange of business activities and participations.
 
In exchange for it's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy, RWE would receive a 16.67 per cent participation in E.ON. The shares would be issued by E.ON by way of a 20 per cent capital increase against contribution in kind under the existing authorizations. In addition, RWE would - after E.ON has gained control over innogy - get substantially all of E.ONs renewables business including the economic benefits as of 1.1.2018.
 
The same would apply to the entire innogy renewables business and innogy's gas storage business as well as innogy's participation in the Austrian utility Kelag. Further, RWE would receive the minority interests currently held by E.ON's subsidiary PreussenElektra in the RWE-operated nuclear power plants Gundremmingen and Emsland. Finally, the agreement would provide for a EUR 1.5 billion cash payment from RWE to E.ON.
 
In this transaction, RWE's 76.8 per cent stake in innogy would be valued with EUR 40.00 per share including the expected dividends of EUR 3.24 per share in total for the fiscal years 2017 (to be paid in 2018) and 2018 (to be paid in 2019), which RWE would still receive until the expected closing of the transaction.
 
E.ON would make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the minority shareholders of innogy. As per today, the offer would sum up to a total value of EUR 40.00 per share. The total value would consist of an offer price per share amounting to EUR 36.76 plus expected dividends per share for of the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 amounting to EUR 3.24 in total, which innogy shareholders would still receive. In case the takeover offer would be completed before innogy's annual general meeting which resolves on the dividend for fiscal 2018, E.ON's offer would be increased accordingly in order to meet the total value. RWE would not participate in this offer.
 
Following completion of the transaction, RWE would combine ownership of the renewables businesses of E.ON and innogy to create a leading European utility for renewables and security of supply with a broadly diversified portfolio of renewable and conventional generation assets, which would be linked via our existing trading business. 
 
Boards of both companies still need to approve the transaction. For the closing of the transaction additional conditions would need to be fulfilled. In particular, antitrust and regulatory approvals would be necessary.
 
Disclosed by Dr. Ulrich Rust, General Counsel

11-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Huyssenallee 2
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-12-15025
Fax: +49 (0)201-12-15265
E-mail: invest@rwe.com
Internet: www.rwe.com
ISIN: DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
WKN: 703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxemburg

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

662479  11-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=662479&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
RWE AG 39477894 31.02 % 8.67 %
RWE AG 38892763 29.23 % 6.64 %
RWE AG 36668355 20.76 % 25.47 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

Nachrichten zu RWE AG St.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu RWE AG St.mehr Analysen

02.03.18 RWE buy UBS AG
28.02.18 RWE Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.18 RWE buy Commerzbank AG
20.02.18 RWE Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.18 RWE Underperform BNP PARIBAS

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09.03.18
Trump macht ernst – die Auswirkungen auf Öl, Gold und Silber
09.03.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09.03.18
SMI-Erholung gewinnt an Dynamik
05.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Osteuropa bleibt weit überdurchschnittlich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

RWE AG St. 20.90 8.68% RWE AG St.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ist der Hype um Elon Musk gerechtfertigt? - So laufen seine Geschäfte wirklich
Aus diesem Grund legt Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway die Bilanzen am Wochenende vor
US-Bösen schliessen nach Arbeitsmarktdaten sehr fest
Darum bleibt der Euro über 1,17 Franken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Angeblicher Bitcoin-Erfinder auf 10 Milliarden US-Dollar verklagt
So reagiert der Euro auf die EZB-Aussagen
SMI legt bis Handelsende kräftig zu - DAX schliesst nach EZB-Sitzung fest
Fitch bestätigt Rating für Fresenius und FMC
Aktie schwach: UBS passt Gewinnzahlen 2017 an - Ermotti verdiente trotzdem mehr

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Plus - DAX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende
Die heimische Börse wurde am letzten Handelstag vor dem Wochenende von Daten aus den USA angeschoben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB