DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend

PUMA SE: PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy



20-March-2018 / 09:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation



PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)

PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach





PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy





Herzogenaurach, 20 March 2018 - PUMA SE holds its Capital Markets Day today and communicates the following mid-term (2018-2022) financial outlook: PUMA expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10% on average per year until 2022. The EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10% of consolidated net sales by 2022 at the latest.



In addition, PUMA will propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25% and 35% of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for the financial year 2018.

20-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

