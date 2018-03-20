Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
20.03.2018 09:54:24
DGAP-Ad hoc: PUMA SE
DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach
PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy
Herzogenaurach, 20 March 2018 - PUMA SE holds its Capital Markets Day today and communicates the following mid-term (2018-2022) financial outlook: PUMA expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10% on average per year until 2022. The EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10% of consolidated net sales by 2022 at the latest.
In addition, PUMA will propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25% and 35% of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for the financial year 2018.
20-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA Way 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 9132 81 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 81 2246
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@puma.com
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006969603
|WKN:
|696960
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
665939 20-March-2018 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PUMA SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PUMA SEmehr Analysen
|12.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.18
|PUMA Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.18
|PUMA buy
|Baader Bank
|12.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.18
|PUMA Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.18
|PUMA buy
|Baader Bank
|12.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.03.18
|PUMA Outperform
|Macquarie Research
|02.03.18
|PUMA buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.02.18
|PUMA buy
|Baader Bank
|12.02.18
|PUMA Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|15.01.18
|PUMA Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|15.01.18
|PUMA Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.10.17
|PUMA Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.10.17
|PUMA Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.02.18
|PUMA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13.02.18
|PUMA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|12.02.18
|PUMA Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.02.18
|PUMA Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.01.18
|PUMA Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}