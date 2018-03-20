Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
20.03.2018 09:54:24

DGAP-Ad hoc: PUMA SE

DGAP-Adhoc: PUMA SE: PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PUMA SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend
PUMA SE: PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy

20-March-2018 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
 
PUMA SE (ISIN: DE00069696303 WKN: 696960)
PUMA WAY 1, D-91074 Herzogenaurach
 
 
PUMA communicates mid-term financial outlook and dividend policy
 

Herzogenaurach, 20 March 2018 - PUMA SE holds its Capital Markets Day today and communicates the following mid-term (2018-2022) financial outlook: PUMA expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10% on average per year until 2022. The EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10% of consolidated net sales by 2022 at the latest.
 
In addition, PUMA will propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25% and 35% of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for the financial year 2018.

20-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA Way 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: +49 9132 81 0
Fax: +49 9132 81 2246
E-mail: investor-relations@puma.com
Internet: www.puma.com
ISIN: DE0006969603
WKN: 696960
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

665939  20-March-2018 CET/CEST



