DGAP-Ad hoc: PNE WIND AG

Cuxhaven, March 21, 2018 - As a result of the positive end to the 2017 fiscal year, the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG decided today, in agreement with the proposal of the Board of Management, to suggest to the general meeting of shareholders on June 6, 2018 the distribution of a four percent dividend on the notional interest in the share capital per registered no-par value share entitled to a dividend for fiscal 2017.

The consolidated financial statements as at December 31, 2017, approved by the Supervisory Board, show total aggregate output of euro 186.9 million (prior year: euro 259.2 million) and operating profit (EBIT) of euro 23.1 million (prior year: euro 97.0 million). The basic earnings per share amount to euro 0.22 (prior year: euro 0.90).

PNE WIND AG's separate financial statements (HGB), also approved by the Supervisory Board, show net income totalling euro 32.6 million (prior year: euro 40.1 million). The retained earnings of PNE WIND AG amounted to euro 130.9 million on December 31, 2017 (prior year: euro 107.5 million).

PNE WIND AG will publish its 2017 Annual Report on March 28, 2018.

