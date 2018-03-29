DGAP-Ad hoc: IMMOFINANZ

|
The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ today passed a resolution to recommend the payment of a dividend of 7 Euro cents (EUR 0.07) per share for the 2017 financial year to the 25th Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2018. This recommendation is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.
The increase over the dividend of 6 Euro cents (EUR 0.06) per share originally indicated for 2017 is based, according to the Executive Board, on the company's excellent liquidity position and generally positive business outlook.
On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: www.immofinanz.com
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com
