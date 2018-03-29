DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend

IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board passes a resolution to recommend a dividend of 7 Euro cents per share for the 2017 financial year



29-March-2018 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







The increase over the dividend of 6 Euro cents (EUR 0.06) per share originally indicated for 2017 is based, according to the Executive Board, on the company's excellent liquidity position and generally positive business outlook.



On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:



For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com



