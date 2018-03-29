<
29.03.2018 16:00:32

DGAP-Ad hoc: IMMOFINANZ

DGAP-Adhoc: IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board passes a resolution to recommend a dividend of 7 Euro cents per share for the 2017 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Dividend
IMMOFINANZ: Executive Board passes a resolution to recommend a dividend of 7 Euro cents per share for the 2017 financial year

29-March-2018 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ today passed a resolution to recommend the payment of a dividend of 7 Euro cents (EUR 0.07) per share for the 2017 financial year to the 25th Annual General Meeting on 11 May 2018. This recommendation is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The increase over the dividend of 6 Euro cents (EUR 0.06) per share originally indicated for 2017 is based, according to the Executive Board, on the company's excellent liquidity position and generally positive business outlook.

On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 4.2 billion and covers more than 250 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: www.immofinanz.com  
 
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

 

29-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000809058
WKN: 911064
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

670605  29-March-2018 CET/CEST

