DGAP-Ad hoc: GEA AG

Today, the long-standing CEO of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Jürg Oleas (60), has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Helmut Perlet, that he is not seeking to extend his term of office beyond December 31, 2019. Furthermore, Jürg Oleas also suggested to leave the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019 in order to allow a swift change in leadership. Dr. Helmut Perlet deeply regrets Jürg Oleas's decision while respecting this step at the same time. The Supervisory Board will shortly discuss any further course of action and commence the formal selection process without delay. The goal is to appoint a successor by the end of 2018.

