18.03.2018 14:59:48

DGAP-Ad hoc: GEA AG

DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA's CEO will not renew his contract enabling the next generation of leadership

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA's CEO will not renew his contract enabling the next generation of leadership

18-March-2018 / 14:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with article 17 of MAR
GEA's CEO will not renew his contract enabling the next generation of leadership

Today, the long-standing CEO of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Jürg Oleas (60), has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Helmut Perlet, that he is not seeking to extend his term of office beyond December 31, 2019. Furthermore, Jürg Oleas also suggested to leave the Executive Board at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019 in order to allow a swift change in leadership.

Dr. Helmut Perlet deeply regrets Jürg Oleas's decision while respecting this step at the same time. The Supervisory Board will shortly discuss any further course of action and commence the formal selection process without delay. The goal is to appoint a successor by the end of 2018.


 

Contact - person making the notification:
Marc Pönitz
Head of Corporate Media & Press
Phone +49 211 9136 1500
Fax +49 211 9136 31500
marc.poenitz@gea.com

18-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

665349  18-March-2018 CET/CEST

