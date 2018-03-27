<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2018 18:55:38

DGAP-Ad hoc: EVOTEC AG

DGAP-Adhoc: EVOTEC AG plans conversion into European Company (SE)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Evotec AG plans conversion into European Company (SE)

27-March-2018 / 18:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, Germany, 27 March 2018 - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today decided to begin preparations for legal conversion of the Company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE). The proposal, which has already been approved by the Supervisory Board, will be put to a vote at this year's Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018.

Evotec intends to maintain its current two-tier board structure, consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board. The registration, and thus validity, of the legal conversion is conditional upon finalising the mandatory negotiation process regarding the future arrangements for employee involvement. Shareholders will receive detailed information on the planned conversion when the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is sent out. Upon registration of the conversion, the shareholders of Evotec AG will remain shareholders of the Company in the new legal form with same rights and duties.

The conversion reflects the continuing European and international focus of the Evotec Group, which has grown considerably in recent years with subsidiaries in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49(0)40560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com

27-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

669567  27-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=669567&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EVOTEC AGmehr Analysen

08.03.18 EVOTEC Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.03.18 EVOTEC buy Oddo Seydler Bank AG
07.12.17 EVOTEC Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.12.17 EVOTEC buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.11.17 EVOTEC buy Oddo Seydler Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:43
Grosses Interesse am ersten Handelstag an neuen Rohöl-Terminkontrakten in China
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Aktien
08:25
SMI heute deutlich fester erwartet
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Aktien waren für Euro-Anleger die beste Wahl
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC AG 19.20 3.59% EVOTEC AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Givaudan will Naturex übernehmen - Naturex-Aktien legen zu, Givaudan verliert
Das Energieprojekt in Australien funktioniert gut - Doch Tesla geht viel Geld durch die Lappen
SMI und DAX rutschen zum Handelsende ins Minus
Entspannung im Handelskrieg: Wall Street schliesst deutlich fester
Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
2017 wieder rote Zahlen - Alpiq-Aktien gesucht
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Cosmo Jahresergebnisse 2017

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Dienstagshandel deutlich zulegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB