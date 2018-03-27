|
27.03.2018 18:55:38
DGAP-Ad hoc: EVOTEC AG
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Hamburg, Germany, 27 March 2018 - Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480) today decided to begin preparations for legal conversion of the Company into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE). The proposal, which has already been approved by the Supervisory Board, will be put to a vote at this year's Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018.
Evotec intends to maintain its current two-tier board structure, consisting of a Management Board and a Supervisory Board. The registration, and thus validity, of the legal conversion is conditional upon finalising the mandatory negotiation process regarding the future arrangements for employee involvement. Shareholders will receive detailed information on the planned conversion when the invitation to the Annual General Meeting is sent out. Upon registration of the conversion, the shareholders of Evotec AG will remain shareholders of the Company in the new legal form with same rights and duties.
The conversion reflects the continuing European and international focus of the Evotec Group, which has grown considerably in recent years with subsidiaries in France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the USA.
Contact: Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer, Evotec AG, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49(0)40560 81-242, werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
27-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec AG
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|22419 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 560 81-222
|E-mail:
|info@evotec.com
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005664809
|WKN:
|566480
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
669567 27-March-2018 CET/CEST
