DGAP-Ad hoc: E.ON SE

11-March-2018

E.ON reaches agreement in principle with RWE to acquire innogy via a wide-ranging exchange of assets

In discussions with RWE AG, E.ON SE has reached an agreement in principle to acquire RWE's 76.8% stake in innogy SE via a far-reaching exchange of assets and participations. The conclusion of such an agreement requires the approval of the boards of E.ON und RWE.

Under the agreement in principle, E.ON would receive RWE's 76.8% stake in innogy in return for granting RWE an effective participation of 16.67% in E.ON SE. The shares would be issued by way of a 20% capital increase against a contribution in kind from existing authorised capital. Furthermore, E.ON would transfer to RWE most of E.ON's renewables business and also the minority interests currently held by E.ON's subsidiary PreussenElektra in the RWE-operated nuclear power plants Emsland and Gundremmingen. Also, RWE would receive the entire innogy renewables business, the innogy gas storage business and innogy's stakes in the Austrian energy supplier Kelag. The transfer of businesses and participations would be conducted with economic effect as of January 1, 2018. The transaction further provides for a cash payment from RWE to E.ON of EUR 1.5 billion.

E.ON would also make a voluntary public takeover offer in cash to the shareholders of innogy SE. This offer would, as of today, represent a total value of EUR 40 per share for the innogy shareholders. The total value consists of an offer price of EUR 36.76 per share plus assumed dividends of innogy SE for the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 in the total aggregate amount of EUR 3.24 per share. RWE will not participate in the offer.

After successful implementation of the transaction it is intended to fully integrate innogy into the E.ON Group. Through this transaction E.ON would become a focused customer-oriented energy company concentrating on energy networks and customer solutions. The renewables businesses of E.ON and RWE would be brought together under the umbrella of RWE. It is planned to implement the transaction in several steps, and it is subject to customary antitrust clearances.

Following approval of both companies' boards, the agreement could be signed shortly thereafter.

