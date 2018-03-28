DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with section 17 MAR Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority investment in BuchPartner GmbH Cologne, 28 March 2018. Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has signed an agreement to dispose of the 51% investment in the book wholesaler BuchPartner GmbH based in Darmstadt. The buyer is the Gellert family, who is a 49% shareholder of BuchPartner GmbH. The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG has already approved the transaction. The disposal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



