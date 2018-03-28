<
28.03.2018 12:59:27

DGAP-Ad hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG

DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority investment in BuchPartner GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority investment in BuchPartner GmbH

28-March-2018 / 12:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc disclosure in accordance with section 17 MAR

 

Bastei Lübbe AG sells majority investment in BuchPartner GmbH

Cologne, 28 March 2018. Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, has signed an agreement to dispose of the 51% investment in the book wholesaler BuchPartner GmbH based in Darmstadt. The buyer is the Gellert family, who is a 49% shareholder of BuchPartner GmbH. The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG has already approved the transaction. The disposal is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of the 2017/2018 financial year. It was agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Contact Bastei Lübbe AG:
Barbara Fischer
Head of Press and Public Relations
Tel.: +49 (0)221 / 82 00 28 50
E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de

 

28-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG
Schanzenstraße 6 - 20
51063 Köln
Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0, DE000A1K0169
WKN: A1X3YY, A1K016
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

669721  28-March-2018 CET/CEST

