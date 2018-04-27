|
27.04.2018 15:16:33
DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: thyssenkrupp AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2018 German: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/ English: http://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications/
27.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
680497 27.04.2018
(Anzeige)Passende Defender Vontis
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Risikopuffer
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|40981767
|31.55 %
|5.65 %
|ThyssenKrupp AG
|38290296
|29.65 %
|5.02 %
Nachrichten zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu thyssenkrupp AGmehr Analysen
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|26.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|26.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Commerzbank AG
|26.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.07.18
|thyssenkrupp buy
|UBS AG
|25.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.03.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.18
|thyssenkrupp Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|17.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.18
|thyssenkrupp Hold
|Baader Bank
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX beenden den Wochenhandel fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag freundlich.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}