DGAP-AFR: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.05.2018 / 16:12

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016: Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2018 German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html

23.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

