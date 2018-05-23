|
23.05.2018 16:12:13
DGAP-AFR: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2016:
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html
23.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
|Messeturm 25th floor
|60308 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zhongde-ag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
688943 23.05.2018
