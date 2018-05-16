DGAP-AFR: VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vapiano SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



16.05.2018 / 13:11

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2018 German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html

