16.05.2018 13:11:00
DGAP-AFR: VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vapiano SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2018 German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html
16.05.2018
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
