16.05.2018 13:11:00

DGAP-AFR: VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vapiano SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

16.05.2018 / 13:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2018 German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html


16.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE
Im Zollhafen 2-4
50678 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

686591  16.05.2018 



26.04.18 Vapiano buy Kepler Cheuvreux
25.04.18 Vapiano buy Kepler Cheuvreux
25.04.18 Vapiano buy equinet AG
20.04.18 Vapiano buy Kepler Cheuvreux
08.01.18 Vapiano buy Kepler Cheuvreux

