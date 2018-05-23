DGAP-AFR: Travel24.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Travel24.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Travel24.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2018 German: http://service.travel24.com/kategorie/service/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2018 German: http://service.travel24.com/kategorie/service/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/

