23.05.2018 23:32:34
DGAP-AFR: Travel24.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Travel24.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Travel24.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 31, 2018 German: http://service.travel24.com/kategorie/service/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaftsberichte/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travel24.com AG
|Katharinenstr. 1-3
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.travel24.com
