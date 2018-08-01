DGAP-AFR: Salzgitter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Salzgitter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



01.08.2018 / 12:09

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Salzgitter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018 German: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html English: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html

01.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

