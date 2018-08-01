|
DGAP-AFR: Salzgitter AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Salzgitter AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Salzgitter AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2018 German: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/de/investor-relations/news-publikationen/berichte.html English: https://www.salzgitter-ag.com/en/investor-relations/news-and-publications/reports.html
|English
|Salzgitter AG
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|20.07.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.07.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.07.18
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.07.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Baader Bank
|16.07.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
