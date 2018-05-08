<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.05.2018 14:32:38

DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.05.2018 / 14:32
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018 German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html#


08.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

683675  08.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rheinmetall AGmehr Analysen

07.05.18 Rheinmetall Halten Independent Research GmbH
07.05.18 Rheinmetall Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
07.05.18 Rheinmetall buy Commerzbank AG
07.05.18 Rheinmetall buy S&P Capital IQ
04.05.18 Rheinmetall buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:16
Tag der Entscheidung
10:28
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
09:05
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Technologieaktien liegen vorne
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Rheinmetall AG 131.40 -1.65% Rheinmetall AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktien nach Übernahme von Starbucks-Kaffeegeschäft fester
Peter Thiel investiert in Krypto-Startup, das für Grossinvestoren interessant sein könnte
US-Sanktionen gegen Vekselberg betreffen offenbar auch UBS und CS
Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SMI und DAX im Minus
US-Dollar steigt gegenüber Euro und Franken
Wall Street schliesst dank hoher Ölpreise fester - Kauflaune hält an
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel deutlich schwächer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB