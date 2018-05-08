|
DGAP-AFR: Rheinmetall AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Rheinmetall AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Rheinmetall AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018 German: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/German/3030/finanzberichte.html English: http://ir.rheinmetall.com/websites/rheinmetall/English/3032/interim-reports.html#
