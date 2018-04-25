<
25.04.2018 12:01:23

DGAP-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2018 / 12:01
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 German: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de


25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG
Gutleutstrasse 175
60327 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

678941  25.04.2018 

