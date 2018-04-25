|
25.04.2018 12:01:23
DGAP-AFR: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Pittler Maschinenfabrik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017:
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 German: http://www.pittler-maschinenfabrik.de
