15.05.2018 16:57:27
DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 17, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 17, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: November 22, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html
|English
|Company:
|NFON AG
|Machtlfinger Straße 7
|81379 Munich
|Germany
|www.nfon.com
686241 15.05.2018
