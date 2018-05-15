DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



15.05.2018 / 16:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 17, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 17, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 22, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: November 22, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html