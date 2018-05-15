|
15.05.2018 17:00:27
DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html
|
686243 15.05.2018
