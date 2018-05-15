<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2018 17:00:27

DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NFON AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.05.2018 / 17:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 20, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: September 20, 2018 German: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/German/3000/finanzberichte.html English: https://ir.nfon.com/websites/nfon/English/3000/reports.html


15.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.nfon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

686243  15.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=686243&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu NFON AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NFON AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:48
USD/JPY – Rally beendet?
09:43
Vontobel: derimail - 6% p.a. Coupon und verringertes Risiko: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer
08:35
SMI knackt die 9.000er-Marke
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Euro-Staaten verringern Defizite
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb fällt der Eurokurs auf ein Jahrestief
Jim Cramer: Die Spotify-Aktie wurde ohne Grund verprügelt
Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum bewegt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Meyer Burger schliesst zwei Verträge ab - Aktie gibt zwischenzeitliche Gewinne ab
Meyer Burger veräussert Geschäftsbereich Solarsysteme an Patrick Hofer-Noser
Allzeithoch im Visier: Sika-Papiere auch zu Wochenbeginn gesucht
Bilanzen im Fokus: SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX stabil
Polyphor schlägt sich wacker bei Börsendebut
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Die US-Börsen weisen am Dienstag Abschläge aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB