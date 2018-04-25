<
25.04.2018 10:09:52

DGAP-AFR: MS Industrie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MS Industrie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MS Industrie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2018 / 10:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MS Industrie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: https://www.ms-industrie.de/cms/de/home_ms-industrie_ag/investor_relations/finanzberichte/


25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

678805  25.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=678805&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

