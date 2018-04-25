|
25.04.2018 10:09:52
DGAP-AFR: MS Industrie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MS Industrie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MS Industrie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: https://www.ms-industrie.de/cms/de/home_ms-industrie_ag/investor_relations/finanzberichte/
