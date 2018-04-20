|
20.04.2018 15:56:10
DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018 German: http://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp English: http://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp
20.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
