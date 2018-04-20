<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.04.2018 15:56:10

DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.04.2018 / 15:56
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018 German: http://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp English: http://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp


20.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

677221  20.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=677221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KION GROUP AGmehr Analysen

16.04.18 KION GROUP buy Baader Bank
16.04.18 KION GROUP buy Deutsche Bank AG
13.04.18 KION GROUP Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.04.18 KION GROUP overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.04.18 KION GROUP Neutral Citigroup Corp.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:49
Mission erfüllt – was nun?
10:23
Vontobel: derimail - Für Sie selektiert: Eine kleine Auswahl aus unserem grossen BRC - Angebot
08:32
Bilanzen liefern gemischte Impulse
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

19.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Russlands Wirtschaft lässt Krise hinter sich
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KION GROUP AG 92.50 11.71% KION GROUP AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé wächst im ersten Quartal stärker als erwartet - Nestlé-Aktie schliesst knapp im Plus
Tim Draper erwartet einen Bitcoin-Preis von 250'000 Dollar
Novartis setzt Mix aus Erholung und Rücksetzern in Q1 fort - Novartis-Aktie musste etwas abgeben
ABB-Aktie mit kräftigem Plus: ABB kehrt in Wachstumsmodus zurück und verbessert Profitabilität
Darum steigt der Euro über 1,19 Franken
Darum ist der Euro zum Franken und Dollar wenig bewegt
Euro notiert wieder deutlicher unter 1,20 Franken
Darum ist der Euro nahe bei 1,20 Franken
Darum kommt der Euro vom Tagestief zurück - Franken mehr unter Druck
Novartis-Aktien geben nach - "gewisse" Enttäuschung bei Hoffnungsträgern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street etwas leichter
Am Freitag deuten die Zeichen am US-Markt auf einen relativ ruhigen Wochenausklang.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB