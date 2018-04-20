DGAP-AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



20.04.2018 / 15:56

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018 German: http://www.kiongroup.com/de/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp English: http://www.kiongroup.com/en/main/investor_relations/financial_reports/financial_reports.jsp

20.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

