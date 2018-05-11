<
11.05.2018 11:24:24

DGAP-AFR: Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.05.2018 / 11:24
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 English: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html


11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jubii Europe N.V.
Fonteinlaan 7
2012 JG Haarlem
Netherlands
Internet: http://www.jubii.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684903  11.05.2018 

