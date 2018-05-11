|
11.05.2018 11:24:24
DGAP-AFR: Jubii Europe N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Jubii Europe N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Jubii Europe N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 English: http://www.jubii.com/eng/investors/index.html
11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jubii Europe N.V.
|Fonteinlaan 7
|2012 JG Haarlem
|Netherlands
|Internet:
|http://www.jubii.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
684903 11.05.2018
|
