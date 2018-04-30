<
30.04.2018 14:13:41

DGAP-AFR: Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERTAINMENT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

30.04.2018 / 14:13
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: http://intertainment.de/de/aktie/berichte.htm


30.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intertainment AG
Odeonsplatz 18
80539 München
Germany
Internet: http://www.intertainment.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

680869  30.04.2018 

INTERTAINMENT AG

