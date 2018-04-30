|
30.04.2018 14:13:41
DGAP-AFR: Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: INTERTAINMENT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 German: http://intertainment.de/de/aktie/berichte.htm
|English
|Company:
|Intertainment AG
|Odeonsplatz 18
|80539 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.intertainment.de
