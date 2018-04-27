|
DGAP-AFR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. hereby announces that the following
financial
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: May 08, 2018 English: http://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/3100/reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|Baumstraße 25
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
