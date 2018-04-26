|
DGAP-AFR: Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018 German: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ English: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hypoport AG
|Klosterstraße 71
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hypoport.de
