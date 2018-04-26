<
26.04.2018 13:44:35

DGAP-AFR: Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hypoport AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hypoport AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

26.04.2018 / 13:44
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hypoport AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1) Date of disclosure / German: May 03, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 03, 2018 German: https://www.hypoport.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ English: https://www.hypoport.com/investor-relations/publications/


26.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hypoport AG
Klosterstraße 71
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

679775  26.04.2018 

