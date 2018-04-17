|
17.04.2018 15:25:22
DGAP-AFR: Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 19, 2018 German: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/investoren/geschaeftsbericht-2017/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hawesko Holding AG
|Große Elbstraße 145 d
|22767 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hawesko-holding.com
|
675439 17.04.2018
