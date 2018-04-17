DGAP-AFR: Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



17.04.2018 / 15:25

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 19, 2018 German: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/investoren/geschaeftsbericht-2017/

17.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

