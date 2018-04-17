<
17.04.2018 15:25:22

DGAP-AFR: Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HAWESKO Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Hawesko Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.04.2018 / 15:25
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hawesko Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 19, 2018 German: http://www.hawesko-holding.com/investoren/geschaeftsbericht-2017/


17.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

675439  17.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=675439&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

05.08.16 HAWESKO Hold Commerzbank AG

