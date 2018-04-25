<
25.04.2018 12:00:01

DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK SOFTWARE SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.04.2018 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018 German: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid[0]=387 English: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid[0]=388


25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GK Software SE
Waldstraße 7
08261 Schöneck
Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

678515  25.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=678515&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

