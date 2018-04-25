|
25.04.2018 12:00:01
DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: GK SOFTWARE SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 26, 2018 German: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid[0]=387 English: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid[0]=388
25.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
678515 25.04.2018
Nachrichten zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Nachrichten
|
11.06.18
|DGAP-DD: GK Software SE english (EQS Group)
|
11.06.18
|DGAP-DD: GK Software SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
08.06.18
|DGAP-News: GK Software takes over valuephone GmbH (EQS Group)
|
08.06.18
|DGAP-News: GK Software übernimmt die valuephone GmbH (EQS Group)
|
31.05.18
|DGAP-NVR: GK Software SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
31.05.18
|DGAP-NVR: GK Software SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
31.05.18
|DGAP-DD: GK Software SE deutsch (EQS Group)
|
31.05.18
|DGAP-DD: GK Software SE english (EQS Group)
Analysen zu GK SOFTWARE SEmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
US-Börsen zurückhaltend
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Kurz vor dem Wochenende ist die Stimmung an den US-Börsen zurückhaltend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}