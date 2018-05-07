|
07.05.2018 16:20:35
DGAP-AFR: Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018 German: http://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|
