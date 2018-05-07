<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.05.2018 16:20:35

DGAP-AFR: Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Epigenomics AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Epigenomics AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

07.05.2018 / 16:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 09, 2018 German: http://www.epigenomics.com/de/news-investoren/finanzberichte/ English: http://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/financial-reports/


07.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.epigenomics.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

683199  07.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=683199&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epigenomics AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:32
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:47
Vontobel: derimail - Starten Sie mit Vollgas in die neue Woche: mit unserem BRC auf Deutsche Autobauer
09:09
SMI steuert auf 9.000er-Marke zu
09:03
Apple – Korrektur beendet
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:40
J.P. Morgan AM: Der Inflationsdruck in den USA steigt
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Epigenomics AG 3.79 0.80% Epigenomics AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Nestlé-Aktien nach Übernahme von Starbucks-Kaffeegeschäft fester
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Peter Thiel investiert in Krypto-Startup, das für Grossinvestoren interessant sein könnte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fester - Kauflaune hält an
Die US-Indizes schliessen an die positive Entwicklung der letzten Woche an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB