25.04.2018 12:08:33
DGAP-AFR: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: May 28, 2018 German: http://www.elikraft.de/aktuelles/101_geschaeftsbericht.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elektrische Licht- und Kraftanlagen AG
|Frielendorfer Str. 26
|34582 Borken
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.elikraft.de
