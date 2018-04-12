DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



12.04.2018 / 15:10

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018 German: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html English: http://www.einhell.com/en/investor-relations/reports/business-reports.html

