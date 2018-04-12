|
12.04.2018 15:10:42
DGAP-AFR: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Einhell Germany AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Einhell Germany AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 24, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 24, 2018 German: http://www.einhell.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html English: http://www.einhell.com/en/investor-relations/reports/business-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Einhell Germany AG
|Wiesenweg 22
|94405 Landau/Isar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.einhell.com
|
674115 12.04.2018
