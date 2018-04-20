<
20.04.2018 00:00:05

DGAP-AFR: EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.04.2018 / 00:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 27, 2018 German: http://www.euwax-ag.de/investor+relations/finanzberichterstattung/berichte.html


20.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EUWAX AG
Börsenstr. 4
70174 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.euwax-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

674843  20.04.2018 

04.08.17 EUWAX Neutral Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.

19.04.18
19.04.18
19.04.18
09.04.18
02.10.17
19.04.18
01.03.18
