20.04.2018 00:00:05
DGAP-AFR: EUWAX AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUWAX AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUWAX AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
|EUWAX AG
|Börsenstr. 4
|70174 Stuttgart
|Germany
|www.euwax-ag.de
