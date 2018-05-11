<
11.05.2018 14:28:14

DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.05.2018 / 14:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte


11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

684969  11.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=684969&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

