11.05.2018 14:28:14
DGAP-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2018 German: https://ir.dermapharm.de/#Finanzberichte English: https://ir.dermapharm.de/index-EN.php#Finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dermapharm Holding SE
|Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.dermapharm.de
